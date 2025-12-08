2025 Sequel to 30-Year-Old Comedy You Didn’t Even Realize Existed Is an Instant Streaming Success

In the mid-90s, Edward Burns wrote, directed, and starred in The Brothers McMullen, a film shot on 16mm for roughly $25,000 that went on to win the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie resonated with audiences by focusing on the romantic tribulations of three Irish-Catholic brothers from Long Island, ultimately grossing over $10 million domestically and launching the careers of stars like Connie Britton. While The Brothers McMullen remains a touchstone of 90s independent cinema, the franchise remained dormant for thirty years until a surprising revival finally brought the clan back together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel, titled The Family McMullen, has suddenly become a dominant force on streaming charts despite a nearly invisible theatrical footprint. The movie received a blink-and-you-missed-it one-day theatrical engagement in October 2025 that left general audiences largely unaware of its existence. That changed this week when the film arrived on HBO Max and immediately skyrocketed to the number two spot on the platform’s Top 10 list in the United States. It currently trails only Elf, a ranking that is practically a badge of honor given the overwhelming popularity of the Will Ferrell classic during the December holiday season.

The Family McMullen Is a Perfect Nostalgic Movie for this Season

Image courtesy of HBO Max

The unexpected resurgence of the McMullen clan offers a fascinating look at how legacy sequels can find massive audiences when the tone is right. The Family McMullen picks up three decades after the original, with Burns returning as writer, director, and star alongside original cast members Michael McGlone and Britton. The story shifts the dynamic from young men looking for love to the complexities of middle age, as Burns’ character Barry navigates life as a divorcee while his own adult children move back home. The film also introduces new energy to the ensemble with the addition of Tracee Ellis Ross and Halston Sage, creating a multi-generational narrative that expands the scope of the original.

The Family McMullen has been praised for its warmth and its ability to seamlessly integrate the new cast members with the returning veterans. In addition, the decision to frame the story around the holiday season has proven to be a masterstroke, transforming what could have been a standard drama into a seasonal watch that appeals to viewers looking for comfort viewing. Finally, the plot points, which include Britton’s character Molly navigating widowhood and the chaotic but loving family dinners, strike a chord that feels authentic to the spirit of the 1995 original while acknowledging the passage of time.

The sequel’s immediate success on HBO Max suggests that the audience for this type of adult-skewing dramedy is much larger than the limited theatrical release strategy implied. While the one-day event in October likely catered to die-hard fans of the original, the streaming numbers indicate that a wider demographic was hungry for The Family McMullen. A full theatrical run might have been a risk in the current blockbuster-centric climate, yet the performance of the sequel proves that there is still significant commercial viability in mid-budget, character-driven comedies. At least with the HBO Max release, fans can now revisit the McMullen family from the comfort of their own homes, making it an easy addition to their holiday rotation.

The Family McMullen is now streaming on HBO Max.

What 1990s indie comedy would you like to see get a sequel next? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!