HBO’s Best Thriller Series Officially Ending Despite Record-Breaking Views

HBO is the leading brand in prestige television, but sometimes the network’s success is its own worst enemy. To retain its prestige, HBO often has to end a series before it wears out its welcome; after all, the network would rather have an unmitigated success story like Succession, rather than an epic disappointment like Game of Thrones. But while HBO may have learned some hard lessons about when a series needs to end, the fandom isn’t always in tune with those same sentiments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO’s Industry is a drama-thriller created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, which is set in the cutthroat world of finance. It has been airing since late 2020, and is currently in the middle of Season 4 (at the time of writing this). Reports are now coming in that HBO is renewing Industry for Season 5, which will also be its last.

Play video

Down and Kay released a joint statement about Industry coming to an end. In it, the pair said, “We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO. This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of Industry, and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO… Without [executive producer] Jane Tranter’s imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She — alongside her partners at Bad Wolf — has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We’d also like to thank the BBC for their partnership.”

Industry‘s Ending Is Very Much Planned

HBO

Whenever a show’s ending is announced, fans immediately start to worry that they’re going to be cheated out of a proper, satisfying ending. However, the makers of Industry are letting it be known that they have been planning this Final Season story arc, and fans are in good hands.

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high,” Down and Kay said. “Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party.”

Finally, the pair made sure to include their biggest acknowledgment: the fans. Industry has been a growing cult hit since it began, and the rabid dedication of its fanbase is why the show has remained in conversations about ‘the best show on TV’ for the last few years.

“We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one,” Down and Kay wrote. “Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

Industry Season 4 stars Myha’la (Black Mirror, Bodies Bodies Bodies), Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Ken Leung (Lost), Max Minghella (The Social Network), Miriam Petche (Vexed), Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Amy James-Kelly (Jericho), Roger Barclay (Andor), Andrew Havill (The Crown), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar), Jack Farthing (The Lost Daughter), Stephen Campbell Moore (War of the Worlds), Claire Forlani (Mallrats), and Edward Holcroft (The Agency).

The Season 4 finale of Industry will air on HBO and BBC on March 1st. Discuss your favorite TV shows with us on the ComicBook Forum!