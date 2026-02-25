Ted Lasso Star Accidentally Reveals Season 4 Release Date Window on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso impacted charmed audiences with its blend of radical optimism and sports drama, ultimately becoming a foundational hit for Apple TV. The property initially thrived by focusing on the deeply personal journeys of the AFC Richmond staff, effectively establishing a highly profitable formula that also dominated award circuits. However, the third season of Ted Lasso was met with a decidedly more polarized reception, as many fans complained that the series seemed to be rushing toward a definitive finale, quickly wrapping up complex emotional plotlines that simply did not receive enough screen time to mature properly. Surprisingly, that divisive conclusion was not the true end of the story, as the sports comedy is officially returning for a fourth season. While Apple TV previously confirmed that Season 4 of Ted Lasso was scheduled for a summer launch window, we now have a much more precise timeline.

“August, I think,” Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the show, stated while speaking with Deadline during the BAFTA red carpet, providing a precise window for the return of the hit comedy. The actress appeared to realize the magnitude of the slip, looking toward her publicity team to verify if the information was public knowledge. “Am I allowed to say August? What if I’m wrong? I think it’s August.” Regarding the creative shift toward a new athletic department, Waddingham expressed confidence in the evolution of the program. “It’s a whole different deal with our Lady Greyhounds,” she said. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what they’ve come up with.”

Can Ted Lasso Season 4 Be Successful With a New Main Cast?

Image courtesy of Apple TV

The decision to pivot the central narrative of Ted Lasso toward a women’s soccer team represents a significant creative risk for Apple TV, as it fundamentally alters the established ensemble dynamic. While Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt are confirmed to return as Ted Lasso and Coach Beard, respectively, the shift means that the production must introduce an entirely new roster of athletes to carry the episodic drama. Consequently, many of the fan-favorite figures who dominated the screen time during the initial three-season run—like Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster)—are highly likely to be relegated to secondary side characters or mere guest appearances.

To maintain its status as a flagship property for Apple TV, the fourth season of Ted Lasso must prove that it can charm audiences all over again with a completely unfamiliar locker room. This task is absolutely not guaranteed to succeed, especially considering that the production must simultaneously rebuild the goodwill that was fractured by the rushed pacing of the third season. In addition, by moving away from the men’s team, the writers are essentially launching a spin-off housed within the main continuity, a strategy that has led to historical disasters such as Season 9 of Scrubs. If the creative team fails to immediately establish compelling personalities that rival the original AFC Richmond squad, the upcoming episodes risk alienating a viewership that is explicitly tuning in for nostalgia.

Ted Lasso Season 4 is scheduled to be released in August 2026.

