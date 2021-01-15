High Maintenance Cancelled at HBO After Four Seasons

✖

High Maintenance has made its last delivery on HBO, after the network revealed today that it would not order a fifth episode of the series. The anthology dramedy, which ran for six mini-seasons on Vimeo before finding its way to cable, ran for a total of 53 episodes, with 39 of them on HBO. It centered on The Guy, a cannabis courier, and the various people who crossed his path during his journeys. The series was created by ex-husband and wife team Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld. A statement from the network suggested that it was SInclair and Blichfeld who chose to walk away.

Sinclair starred in the series as the guy in question. Past episodes can be found on HBO Max.

"Co-creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair have decided to take a break from producing High Maintenance to pursue other projects," HBO told TVLine. "We look forward to hearing what they come up with next."

The series drew acclaim for its realistic and downbat portrayal of loneliness and isolation. It began its webseries run in November 2012. The character-centric drame of the show also turned out to be a proving ground for actors who would go on to bigger success, including Marta Milans (Shazam!) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, The Twilight Zone).

Prior to creating High Maintenance, Blichfeld worked in casting for shows like 30 Rock, Young Carrie Diaries, and Conviction. Sinclair is an actor whose past roles have included Save Yourselves!, Home Again with Reese Witherspoon, and episodes of 30 Rock and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.