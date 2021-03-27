Hilary Duff Welcomes Second Child

✖

Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, who have welcomed their second child. Duff took to social media to share the good news, which included a photo with Duff, Koma, their daughter Banks, and their son Luca (via THR). They also revealed the name of their new baby girl in the caption, as Duff wrote "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21" in the Instagram post, and you can see that post below. Duff posted a photo on Friday evening of Banks teasing the new addition, as it featured Banks with the caption "I'm a big sister....marinating on how I feel about that!"

Duff and Koma welcomed their daughter banks in 2018, and then in 2019, they married in a private ceremony. Luca is Duff's son from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Duff actually had to quarantine during her pregnancy, as she revealed that she had been exposed to COVID-19. She quarantined in their basement to separate from Koma and the kids, but she revealed they would leave things like applied pie outside of her door throughout.

The Younger star was also at one point set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in the Disney+ revival series, but unfortunately, a number of disagreements creatively led to the show not happening, which occurred after it had already completed filming on two episodes. Those differences led to Disney letting showrunner Terri Minsky go and ultimately to Duff departing the project.

Duff would reveal the fate of the show on social media, and while she was disappointed about its demise, she wanted the series to be authentic to the character, and this one just wasn't shaping up that way.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," Duff's post reads. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried the best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

Congrats to the Duff and Koma family on their new baby girl, and who knows, maybe we'll get that revival someday. You never know.