His Dark Materials Adds Two New Cast Members For Season 3

The world of His Dark Materials is getting a bit bigger before it comes to a close. HBO and BBC’s popular adaptation of Philip Pullman’s book trilogy is currently in production on its third season, which will be its last, as each book in the series is getting the attention of a single season. While the story will come to a close, following the lead of The Amber Spyglass, there will be some new faces joining the mix for fans to meet before all is said and done.

HBO and BBC announced on Monday that Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford and Sherlock alum Jonathan Aris had joined the cast for the final season. Clifford is playing the role of Agent Salmakia, while Aris takes on the part of Commander Roke. Both characters are known as Gallivespian Spies.

Clifford and Aris aren’t the only new cast members joining His Dark Materials in Season 3. When production on the final season was announced earlier this year, it was revealed that Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, and Chipo Chung would be joining the cast. Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson star in the series, alongside returning cast members Ruth Wilson, Will Keen, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, and James McAvoy.

The Amber Spyglass, the book that provides the Season 3 roadmap, is the most ambitious entry in Pullman’s entire trilogy, as it sees Lyra and Will travel across different different worlds to try and find one another. Production on the new season began in the UK earlier this year.

“Bringing Phillip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege,” HBO Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey.”

“It’s been a joy to see how HIS DARK MATERIALS has brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer,” said Ben Irving, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, Wales. “Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds. We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realized drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

The first two seasons of His Dark Materials are currently streaming on HBO Max.