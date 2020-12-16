New HISTORY Channel Series The Proof Is Out There Highlights Best Evidence of the Supernatural

✖

The field of paranormal investigation is a crowded one, as fans not only have an abundance of TV shows to pick from, but there is also a variety of web series that conduct investigations into all manner of otherworldly events, with the trust that the viewer typically places in such programs being dependent upon the talent involved. In this regard, The HISTORY Channel's new series The Proof Is Out There is sure to stand out from the crowd, given the legitimacy the network brings to any topic it covers. The Proof Is Out There is set to debut on the network on Tuesday, January 5th at 10 p.m. ET.

The series is described, "The HISTORY Channel’s new nonfiction series The Proof Is Out There, hosted by veteran TV journalist Tony Harris and premiering Tuesday, January 5th at 10 p.m. ET, takes an in-depth look at some of the most incredible and thought-provoking videos of unexplained phenomena and mysterious must-see moments of all time. Each half-hour episode explores and analyzes the full story of each irregularity in question from bizarre footage of people seemingly immune to lightning, to a fifty-foot snake, apocalyptic sounds in a man’s backyard, enigmatic creatures, and UFOS that split and dive underwater. Through expert examination and the use of the latest technologies, The Proof Is Out There aims to get to the bottom of what’s real? What’s fake? And everything in between."

“Attempting to explain the unexplained? As a journalist, I say, yes, please! I couldn't be more pleased to join The HISTORY Channel for this journey into the unknown,” Harris shared in a statement. “These videos, photos, and sounds are literally coming in from around the world. I love that in every episode, I get to be the viewer and ask: What the heck is that? And then I get to put our team to work to answer that question!"

Featuring clips of found footage, still images, and audio recordings sourced from private citizens and government agencies, The Proof Is Out There uses the latest technology, rigorous authentication techniques, and cutting-edge analytic processes to separate the fantastic from the fraudulent. Harris, alongside a decorated team of experts and investigators, will examine each video in question in an attempt to make compelling revelations and conclusions surrounding a few of the most debated videos and public images ever shared.

Tune in to the series premiere of The Proof Is Out There on Tuesday, January 5th at 10 p.m. ET on The HISTORY Channel.

