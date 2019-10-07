Vikings Final Season Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Vikings will return to History for its final season this December. History announced today that the sixth and final season of Vikings will debut on December 4th with a two-hour premiere. Eight more episodes will follow airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. There will then be a hiatus before the final 10 episodes of the show air later in 2020. The premiere date was announced alongside the release of the Vikings Season Six trailer, which can be viewed above. “I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” creator Michael Hirst said in a statement. “Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

According to History, “After years of turmoil and tragedy, the series reaches its biggest climax yet with the Vikings traveling to never-before-seen locations thousands of miles from Kattegat, meeting vicious rivals worthy of their strategic combat and finally facing the consequences of Ragnar’s death. The Seer’s visions come to fruition as the final season answers important life-altering questions while making it clear, the war is far from over.”

History announced the final season of Vikings in January. At the same time, the network revealed that Hirst is working on a spinoff series that will tell new stories in the show’s universe. While Hirst wrote every episode of Vikings, he’ll be joined by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) in working on the spinoff series.

Vikings is described as “a family saga that tells the remarkable tales of the lives and epic adventures of the raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages.” According to History, Vikings has averaged 11.2 million viewers per episode across all platforms. Vikings is a top-five drama across all of cable television and was the #1 original series on cable on Wednesday nights among all key demographics (Live+SD). Vikings has averaged 3.7 million total viewers in Live+7.

Are you excited about the final season of Vikings? How do you feel about the spinoff series? What do you think of the trailer for Vikings Season Six? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments section. Vikings Season Six debuts with a two-hour season premiere on History on Wednesday, December 4th at 9 p.m. ET.