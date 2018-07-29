‘House of Cards’ Set for ‘Fitting End’ Final Season, Netflix Exec Says

House of Cards will reach a “fitting end” with its sixth and final season, starring Robin Wright, Netflix said Sunday.

“It’s a fitting end. We had always planned for season six to be the final season,” Cindy Holland, Netflix Vice President of Original Series, said at the Television Critics Association press tour Sunday, reports Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very proud of what Robin [Wright did].”

Holland said she did not have a premiere date to announce though.

House of Cards‘ fifth season saw Kevin Spacey‘s Frank Underwood resigning as president after his scandals caught up with him. Wright, who plays his wife and Vice President, Claire Underwood, then became Commander in Chief. Spacey was originally going to come back for the final season, but he was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations and accusations of harassment from House of Cards staffers.

In an interview with the TODAY Show‘s Savannah Guthrie earlier this month, Wright said she was not friends with Spacey off the set and was not previously aware of the allegations against him.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and in between set-ups, where we would giggle,” Wright told Guthrie. “I didn’t really… I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

Wright also said the House of Cards staff was “surprised” by the allegations.

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” the Golden Globe winner said. “We forged ahead, and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned.”

Netflix fired Spacey last fall after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp and others came forward accusing Spacey of sexual harassment. Spacey is also under investigation in Massachusetts and London. House of Cards staffers also accused Spacey of “predatory behavior” on set.

Six alleged victims have come forward to accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct in the U.K. alone. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Metropolitan Police are investigating a claim of abuse dating to 1996. Other alleged incidents happened in 2013 and 2008. Three other alleged assaults happened in 2005 and 2008.

Spacey apologized to Rapp on Twitter, but said he did not recall the incident and came out as gay. He entered a treatment facility in November and has not been seen in public since.

The new season of House of Cards will run eight episodes and co-stars Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern. Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are returning.

Before Spacey’s scandal, he made a film called Billionaire Boys Club, which is still being released on Aug. 17. The movie co-stars Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton.

Photo credit: Netflix