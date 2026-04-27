House of the Dragon Season 3 Trailer Reveals Epic Dragon Action & Confirms Its Exact Release Date

House of the Dragon Season 3 is coming to HBO and HBO Max this summer, and a new trailer offers the best look yet at what we can expect. After a somewhat divisive second season, which prompted critiques from author George R.R. Martin and ended on a cliffhanger, the pressure is on the next outing to deliver in terms of both spectacle and story. Thankfully, based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, it looks like it is up to the challenge.

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The trailer was first shown at CCXP Mexico, where cast members Matt Smith (who plays Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), and Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole) promised that the new season is “bigger, bolder, bloodier, more brutal, [and] more dangerous.” It is easy to see why when watching the new trailer, which has now been released online and teases more twists and turns in the Targaryen civil war, along with lots of epic dragon action. Check out the trailer below:

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House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Promises The Biggest, Most Episodes Yet

Image via HBO

The new trailer is very much in keeping with the previous footage for Season 3, with a clear emphasis on proving just how big, bloody, and brutal this is going to be. The dragons themselves are, of course, a massive selling point, so it’s no surprise to see them heavily featured in the teaser, with some epic shots of Vhagar, Caraxes, and Syrax.

There are also teases of some other major action set pieces. Once again, the Battle of the Gullet – which was pushed back from Season 2, and sees the Velaryon fleet facing off with the Triarchy – gets featured, but there’s also a look at the Winter Wolves, who have marched in support of Rhaenyra Targaryen on the orders of Lord Cregan Stark of Winterfell. (Cregan himself does not march with them, and instead they’re led by Lord Roderick Dustin, who’ll be played by Tommy Flanagan.)

It’s another newcomer who gets quite a bit of the spotlight, in James Norton’s Lord Ormund Hightower. The head of House Hightower, he will lead the host into battle. Based on the footage, he rallies the troops behind what he says is their “holy purpose to restore a rightful king,” suggesting that Rhaenyra has succeeded in taking the Iron Throne by that point of the story. We also see Daemon Targaryen heavily involved in the thick of the action, including facing off with the Hightower army.

Elsewhere, there’s an ominous shot of Rhaenyra looking devastated with what appears to be the head of someone on the table in front of her, Aegon promising revenge on his brother, Aemond, and what looks to be Helaena giving birth. The latter is the most intriguing: her youngest child, Maelor, was infamously cut from Season 2, prompting George R.R. Martin’s since-deleted blog post about it. While it is a lot later in the story than that point, could the show be introducing the character after all?

We’ll find out that and more when House of the Dragon Season 3 returns, which is now confirmed for Sunday, June 21st, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max. It’ll once again consist of eight weekly episodes, while a fourth season is planned for release sometime in 2028.

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