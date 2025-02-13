House the Dragon Season 3 Gets an Exciting Update (and Teases an Epic Battle from the Books)

Game of Thrones fans are in for some huge moments in Westeros back to back, according to HBO executive Francesca Orsi. She spoke to Deadline on Wednesday about all the projects in the works, including House of the Dragon Season 3. She confirmed that House of the Dragon is about to begin filming and teased that the highly anticipated “Battle of the Gullet” cut from the end of Season 2 will start off this new season with a bang. She revealed how far along the set design and pre-production already is, and the some of the incredible talent behind this naval encounter.

House of the Dragon Season 2 was originally planned with 10 episodes in mind, but it was trimmed to eight episodes very late in the production process, leaving the creators with little time and few resources to restructure the story. As a result, the battle meant for the big finale was cut, but Orsi promised it will pay off in Season 3. In the process, she hinted at how far along the production is.

“I’m really excited. I think you’re going to be in for a great surprise on how we start the [season] with an exciting battle,” she said. “You know what, it was worth the wait. I was just on set and saw all the elements and what was behind it. I’m so glad we waited because it’s going to be better than ever, and I don’t think we had the time at that point to do what it is that we’ve achieved now this season.”

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s fictional history book Fire & Blood, which means readers typically know what is coming in the show but only in a secondhand context — not a direct narrative like the show gives us. That means readers were anticipating the “Battle of the Gullet,” but showrunner Ryan Condal previously said that they would enjoy it more if it was moved to Season 3 rather than rushed in Season 2. Orsi seemed to agree.

“It’s just so massive, we needed the time to build it,” Orsi went on. “One of the lead producers on it [Kevin de la Noy] worked on Titanic, so all that he brought in terms of acumen of what happened on the Titanic and how that entire experience is built, he brings that expertise to it.”

You don’t need to have read Fire & Blood to imagine how great this will be for the series. House of the Dragon Season 2 ended with Aegon II’s Master of Ships, Tyland Lannister, returning from Essos with a fleet of ships from the Triarchy, heading straight for the blockade set up by Rhaenyra’s allies, House Velaryon.

House of the Dragon is expected to go on for four seasons, but HBO hasn’t officially renewed it yet. The franchise won’t end there, as Orsi teased a third spinoff show is “very promising.” The network has considered many potential spinoffs set in the world of Westeros, but Orsi said she was referring to another one about “the Targaryen line,” which narrows down our guesses quite a bit. It’s most likely a show about Aegon’s Conquest, the war in which House Targaryen first took over the Seven Kingdoms and united them into one realm.

House of the Dragon Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 on HBO and Max. The first two seasons are streaming now on Max. Martin’s books, including Fire & Blood, are available now in print, digital, and audiobook formats.