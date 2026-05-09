Huge TV Star Responds to Harry Potter Reboot Casting Rumors, 17 Years After Missing Out on the Movies

The new Harry Potter HBO series has a lot of roles still to cast for its run as the series plans its journey to retell J.K. Rowling’s novels on the small screen. The original movie franchise had one of the most impressive casts in cinema history, with a who’s who of the best British talent of that era. With names like Alan Rickman, Gary Oldman, Maggie Smith, and more, the bar has been set very high for the new series. There have been some impressive casting choices so far, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

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There has also been fan casting, and an actor who missed out on a chance to star in the movies spoke up about fans wanting him in the HBO remake. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, former Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd said he heard about the Harry Potter rumors and admitted he would “never say never. I’m a massive Harry Potter fan.”

Who Could Kevin McKidd Play in Harry Potter on HBO?

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Season 22 marked a huge moment on Grey’s Anatomy as Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Teddy Altman) both left the show during the season finale. McKidd first joined the show’s cast in Season 5 and was on the show for 17 seasons before finally saying farewell. The season ended with Owen deciding he would leave for Paris so that Teddy could accept a new job there, proving his love. This was a nice goodbye, and it should also open up the chance for McKidd to get more acting opportunities down the line.

This is hugely important since McKidd had a chance to star in the original movies, but he had to turn the role down because of his television roles. Director David Yates had sent McKidd a letter, offering him a role in both 2010’s Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2 (2011). However, he was starring, at the time, in the short-lived sci-fi series Journeyman, and he wasn’t allowed to take any other jobs until he heard whether that series would get a second season or not. He had to turn down the role, only to find out Journeyman ended up being cancelled.

“I missed out on that chance of being in the final two Harry Potter films back in the day, which still makes me sad,” McKidd said about the missed opportunity. He then said that the “idea of getting another crack at that, because I was asked to be in it once, already gets me very excited.” The role he was offered is rumored to be that of Fenrir Greyback, the Death Eater werewolf. “So listen, if those rumors can turn into something real, I would be very happy about that,” McKidd said.

These rumors began when Gracie Cochrane, the young actor set to play Ginny Weasley, started following McKidd on Instagram. This could point to an interesting casting choice, as Arthur Weasley, Ginny and Ron’s dad, has yet to be cast as he doesn’t appear for the first time until the second book. British actor Katherine Parkinson has been cast to play Arthur’s wife, Molly Weasley.

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