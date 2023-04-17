Hulu and Bravo Take Shots at Netflix Over Love Is Blind Reunion Tech Issues

On Sunday night, Love is Blind fans tuned into Netflix for the live Season 4 reunion of the popular reality series only to run into issues. Many Netflix fans experienced problems as they tried to tune into the live event on the streaming platform, even when they tried accessing it from various angles — desktop, mobile, etc. Even Netflix acknowledged there were some hiccups in the eagerly anticipated live event, taking to social media to post that "Love is… late" but now other networks are taking shots at Netflix over the tech issues.

On Twitter, both Hulu and Bravo took to calling out Netflix for their technical difficulties with the live Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion. Hulu took a very minimal approach, simply sharing an image of Kerry Washington in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere simply saying "Hmm." Meanwhile Bravo was a bit more direct and wrote "We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion" along with a winking emoji. You can check out both posts below.

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

A look at social media reveals that many fans are still waiting for the event to begin more than an hour after it was scheduled to start. But while the live reunion is hitting a snag, fans do have more Love Is Blind to look forward to. It was recently announced that the popular series has been announced for Season 5.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials previously said. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

Here's how Netflix describes Love Is Blind: "Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

