



Love Is Blind is coming back for Season 5 and probably beyond. Netflix announced the renewal today along with a lot of good news for reality TV fans. The hit dating show has been a constant point of conversation as people just can’t get enough of the dating show. A unique hook always seems to draw the masses in. Netflix has really hit on something that cuts through the expanse of shows that exist in this lane. Quietly, the streaming giant has become a power player in the world of unscripted content with entries like Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking, Love on the Spectrum and Love Is Blind. Things are going so well that Nick Lachey, host of the hit series, has formed a new boy band in celebration. It’s a wild time for these dating competitions. Check out the music video made to celebrate the occasion right here.

Five consecutive weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10 will inspire this kind of confidence. Now, Love is Blind fans will get to see what happens after the happy endings with Love is Blind: After The Altar. Things are heating up in Brazil and Japan as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials previously said. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Here’s how Netflix describes Love Is Blind: “Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.”

“Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

Are you excited about more Love Is Blind? Let us know down in the comments!