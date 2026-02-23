Hulu’s Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Series Is Officially Back (And You Can Watch The First 3 Episodes Right Now)

When it debuted in 2025, Hulu’s Paradise was easily one of the most exciting and interesting television debuts of the year. Starring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden, the Dan Fogelman created series took viewers into a post-apocalyptic murder mystery centered around Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown) as he investigated the death of President Bradford (Marsden) in an underground bunker in Colorado that’s built to perfectly mimic a thriving, functioning city despite the fact that the world outside the bunker has been devastated in a doomsday event. But appearances aren’t all they seem, and at the end of Season 1, Xavier sets out from the bunker in search of his wife.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, the wait for Season 2 — and to find out what the world outside the bunker is really like — is over. Paradise is officially back with all new episodes and, in fact, you can watch the first three episodes of Season 2 right now on Hulu. The rest of the episodes will air weekly leading up to the season finale on March 30th. There are eight episodes in Season 2 in total.

Season 2 of Paradise Is Already Getting Rave Reviews

With Xavier leaving the bunker and the confines of the “perfect” world of Paradise for the unknown of the outside world, the second season of Paradise is set to shift gears in a big way by adding new characters and deepening mysteries. While that seems like a gamble considering how good the first season of the series was, early reviews seem to indicate that it’s a gamble that has paid off. The new season is Certified Fresh with an 86% Tomatometer based on 22 reviews, with particular praise given to Brown’s performance. Several reviews even offer up comparisons to Lost in how it excels in its shift in focus from one season to the other.

The shift in focus might be the most tantalizing element of this second season. With Xavier leaving the bunker and the story opening up to the outside world, the series is adding some new players to the board, including Thomas Doherty, Shailene Woodley, Raymond Cham Jr, Michael McGrady, Timothy Omundson, Patrick Fishcler, and Ryan Michelle Bathe. Adding these new actors — and the characters they play — also means that we’re going to get more threats and mysteries as well. As one review noted, Paradise’s second season is “appointment television” — which is high praise indeed.

The first three episodes of Season 2 of Paradise are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes arrive weekly.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!