iCarly Reveals New Season 2 Trailer, Poster, and Premiere Date

Paramount revealed some great news for iCarly fans today, as not only did we get a new poster and trailer for the anticipated second season but we also got a premiere date. Season 2 of iCarly will premiere with two all-new episodes on April 8th, and those episodes and the series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, and after the first two episodes hit for the premiere, new episodes will release weekly on Fridays. You can check out the full trailer in the video above and you can find the poster below.

In the trailer, we get a host of new footage featuring, Carly, Spencer, Harper, Freddie, and Millicent, and there is all kinds of new hijinks in the mix as Carly, Harper, and Freddie explore new relationships and attempt to push the newly revived web channel even further. Also, there is Spencer acting only as Spencer can, and that’s part of why we love the series.

Season 2 will pick up right after the season 1 finale, and you can find the new poster for the upcoming season above. You can find the official description for season 2 below.

“The 10-episode second season of Paramount+’s iCARLY picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend. The series stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.”

The original iCarly, which was created by Dan Schneider, ran from 2007 to 2012 and became a popular Nickelodeon staple. The revival is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten (Champions), Jonathan Fener (American Housewife) and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten and Fener also serving as showrunners. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) serve as producers.

iCarly season 2 hits Paramount+ exclusively on April 8th.

