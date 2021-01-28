Miranda Cosgrove Reveals First Look at iCarly Revival

✖

There has been absolutely no shortage of TV reboots or revivals these days, as casts from a wide array of different projects reunite for a new adventure. One of the newest to do so is iCarly, the popular Nickelodeon series that initially came to a close in 2012. Nearly a decade later, iCarly is returning for a revival series on Paramount+, the rebranded iteration of the CBS All Access streaming service. While news of the revival was only announced a little over a month ago, we already have our first behind-the-scenes look at it, courtesy of star Miranda Cosgrove. Cosgrove recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor, with a wooden platform behind them reading "iCarly Set 1".

Word of iCarly's return was first announced last December, along with the confirmation that Cosgrove, Kress, and Trainor would be reprising their roles as Carly, Freddie, and Spencer. It is unclear at this point if Noah Munck, who played Gibby, or Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam, will be joining the revival. The revival is being developed by Jay Kogen (School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever).

While plot details surrounding the revival are under wraps, its announcement is definitely a pleasant surprise for fans, especially considering how successful the original series was. iCarly originally ran from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon, and also spawned a spinoff series Sam & Cat, which followed McCurdy's character becoming roommates with Victorious' Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande).

This iCarly revival will be just the latest notable franchise making its way onto Paramount+, which is set to officially rebrand in early 2021. The streaming service is also going to be home to the Grease spinoff series, a Flashdance reboot, a series about the making of The Godfather, and a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, as well as existing CBS All Access franchises like The Twilight Zone and Star Trek.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS, previously said in a press release. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

