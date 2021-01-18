Ice Cream Man TV Series Still in Development Despite Quibi Shut Down

✖

About a year ago news came out that the Image Comics horror series Ice Cream Man was coming to a television near you and that the Universal Content Productions series was being set up at Quibi. In the time since then, which was made before the mobile-only streaming service had launched, Quibi is no longer even a thing with the service not only shutting its doors but all the content that had been produced for it now making its way to Roku. One might assume that after that development the Ice Cream Man series would be dead in the water, but not so! Series creator W. Maxwell Prince confirmed that the show is still in the works.

"I can tell you that it definitely isn't happening at Quibi!" Prince said in an interview with CBR. "I'll say that the [Ice Cream Man] TV show is very much still alive. We're hoping to have more news very soon." There was no word from him where the series might live in the future, but one solid guess might be Peacock, itself part of the larger NBCUniversal umbrella just like Universal Content Productions. Check back here for more details on the Ice Cream Man series as we learn them!

Adam & Max Reid of Amazon's Sneak Pete will write and executive produce along with Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content and Jake Wagner of Alibi. The comic series was created by Prince and made its debut in January of 2018, it has no relation to the 1995 camp horror movie of the same name.

In the vein of Eerie Comics, Tales from the Crypt, and Shudder's Creepshow, Ice Cream Man is an anthology horror-fantasy series where the titular character serves as the "host" who introduces each individual tale. The official description for the first volume, filled with ice cream puns, reads:

"Chocolate, vanilla, existential horror, addiction, musical fantasy…there’s a flavor for everyone’s misery. ICE CREAM MAN is a genre-defying comic book series, featuring disparate “one-shot” tales of sorrow, wonder, and redemption. Each installment features its own cast of strange characters, dealing with their own special sundae of suffering. And on the periphery of all of them, like the twinkly music of his colorful truck, is the Ice Cream Man—a weaver of stories, a purveyor of sweet treats. Friend. Foe. God. Demon. The man who, with a snap of his fingers—lickety split!—can change the course of your life forever."