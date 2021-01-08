Roku Will Make All Quibi Shows Available to Stream for Free

✖

The Quibi streaming experiment didn't last long, a fact that hit the creators of the streamer's original content the hardest. The writers, stars, and creators of the original shows on Quibi had nothing to do with its failed business model, but their content quickly lost its home forever. Many TV fans out there wondered if all of the work put into the Quibi shows would ever see the light of day elsewhere. Fortunately, Roku has entered with a solution.

Roku struck a deal with Quibi to acquire the streaming rights to its library of content. More than 75 shows from Quibi, including some that never had the chance to debut on the platform before its shutdown, will be added to The Roku Channel on Roku devices. The shows will arrive on Roku in 2021, and they will all be made available to stream for free.

“We do think this deal represents a great value," said Roku's programming VP Rob Holmes told Variety. “Fundamentally, we think that Quibi has created great, high-quality content. It’s a great value proposition for our users… We’re pivoting from Quibi’s SVOD model to an ad-supported model, and this type of new, original content is not usually available for free.”

Existing shows coming to Roku from Quibi include Reno 911, Most Dangerous Game, and Flipped. The roster will also include new shows, like Steven Spielberg's After Dark.

“The most creative and imaginative minds in Hollywood created groundbreaking content for Quibi that exceeded our expectations," Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said in a statement. "We are thrilled that these stories, from the surreal to the sublime, have found a new home on the Roku Channel.”

Veena Sud, who wrote, created, and directed the Quibi original series The Stranger, is excited abut the move to Roku following Quibi's demise. This will give the series a chance to be seen by millions of folks who probably missed it on Quibi.

“Quibi championed some of the most original ideas and inventive storytelling, and I’m so proud of what I was able to create for the platform,” said Sud. “I’m so excited to now be able to share this thriller with millions of streamers on the Roku Channel.”

Are you glad to see Quibi's shows coming to Roku?