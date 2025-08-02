Invincible Creator Teases Improved Animation for Future Seasons

Invincible is now in the works on two of its future seasons, and the creator behind it all teased how the animation is going to improve for the TV series as more seasons release. Invincible wrapped up its third season earlier this year, and quickly confirmed that Season 4 of the series is now in the works for a release some time next year. But as the series continues to develop its new episodes, one of the elements that fans had been concerned with the most has been how everything is actually going to look when it’s all in motion.

Invincible had quite a lot to tease fans with during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 last month (as reported by IGN), and series co-creator Robert Kirkman was asked about the animation heading into future seasons. Speaking to how much has already changed as demonstrated in the fight between Mark and Conquest at the end of the third season, Kirkman teased that the animation is going to improve overall as the show heads into the future seasons.

Prime Video

Invincible’s Animation Is Going to Look Better in Future Seasons

“I think the animation is going to improve from season to season as we work better with the overseas studios, the overseas studios get a better handle of what we’re trying to do,” Kirkman began. “You’ll see, if you pay attention, every show evolves from season to season. I will say the animation is absolutely rad. It think that anybody who watched that Conquest fight at the end of Season 3 kinda sees where the show is going, and the heights the show can achieve. And we’re hoping to hit those heights more and more as the show progresses. So we’ll just have to see.”

Invincible’s animation has been at the center of most of the debates around the animated series thus far, and it has indeed improved in motion as Kirkman has revealed. The fight scenes seen in the third season look much better than the first season did, and it’s clear that there have been some changes behind the scenes. But it’s something fans might have to deal with if the animated series continues on its annual release schedule. It’s not something that the animated series can spend more time on if it has to release a new season every year.

Prime Video

What’s Next for Invincible?

Invincible Season 4 is now scheduled for a release some time in 2026, but Prime Video has yet to confirm a concrete release window or date as of the time of this writing. Season 5 of the animated series has been confirmed to be in the works as well, and development is moving quickly. Matthew Rhys has been confirmed to join the cast as the voice of new villain Dinosaurus, and Kirkman previously teased that Thragg will be making his appearance in the new season as well (and has already been cast too).

“Roughly seven to eight to nine seasons I think would be necessary to do the complete arc from the comics of Invincible,” Kirkman also revealed during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 about how long the animated series could possibly go to completely adapt the comics. “So we’ll see. Hopefully we get there. We get a ton of support from Amazon Prime and couldn’t be more thrilled with how things are going. So, very excited and hopeful for it.”

