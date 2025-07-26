Invincible Season 4 Confirms Release Window With First Look at a Major Villain

Invincible Season 4 has committed to its release window with the first look at a major villain already cast for the new episodes, Dinosaurus. Invincible Season 3 was likely the best received of the animated series yet, so it was no surprise to find out that a fourth season was already in the works. The updates given to fans since that initial announcement thus far had teased that recording for the cast had already begun, and a new update shared by franchise co-creator Robert Kirkman during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 also bodes well for the future of the animated series too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible had quite a lot to showcase during a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and Kirkman confirmed that Season 4 will indeed be releasing next year. To celebrate the upcoming season, Kirkman also revealed the first look at a major villain’s debut from the original comics, Dinosaurus, who is at the center of a huge turning point for Mark Grayson. Dinosaurus will be joining the new season, and will be voiced by Matthew Rhys (who fans thought was going to join the series as a totally different villain at first). Check out Dinosaurus ahead of Invincible Season 4 below.

Admincible can now confirm Matthew Rhys is voicing Dinosaurus!!! And here’s a first look at the character design.



Source: trust me bro.



Actual source: @RobertKirkman’s SDCC panel happening now. pic.twitter.com/3zNx1MaFM5 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 24, 2025

What to Know for Invincible Season 4 & 5

Invincible Season 4 is currently in the works for a release next year, and it continues a trend that the showrunners have set where they want to release a new season of the animated series each year if possible. Ahead of this new season, it has already been announced that Season 5 of the series is also in the works. Major updates not only revealed that Matthew Rhys will be starring in the new season as Dinosaurus, but another major villain has been confirmed to join the fray as well.

Thragg will also be making his on-screen debut in Invincible Season 4, and has been officially cast. As of this time, however, it has yet to be revealed whop exactly will be bringing this key villain to life. Both Thragg and Dinosaurus offer some key changes for Mark’s hero life and move the series in a direction that won’t be slowing down any time soon. We’re now entering the second phase of the story with this coming season, and outside of any new materials making their appearance, it’s pretty much a straight shot to the end now.

Image comics

Who Is Dinosaurus in Invincible?

If Invincible Season 4 continues its trend of adapting the original comics pretty much the same way it has been, then it means that the animated series is around Issue #66. This is the beginning of what is a major rollercoaster for Mark as while he has had to deal with terrible villains already, it’s not going to be as clean cut as it has been through the series thus far. Dinosaurus presents a relatively divisive conflict as his whole reason for attacking is to reverse how much damage humans have done to the Earth, and Mark might or might not agree.

Dinosaurus is one of the characters who will be playing a massive role in the series’ future, and fans will soon see why. Because while it seems like he’s going to be another one-off villain that fans have seen a number of times in the past, there’s a clear reason why Matthe Rhys has been brought on for the role. It’s a lot meatier of a part than Invincible fans might ever expect from as inherently ridiculous of an idea for a foe.