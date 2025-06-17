Invincible Creator Teases More Viltrumite Action in Season 4

Invincible Season 4 is now in the works on coming back to screens some time next year, and the creator behind it all is teasing that we’ll get to see more of the Viltrumites in the next wave of episodes. Invincible Season 3 really put Mark Grayson through the wringer as following everything that happened to him during the first two seasons, things got even worse for the Earth as they were attacked by a multiversal army of evil Marks. But that was the least of their problems as the Viltrumites had sent a powerful warrior to make sure that Mark was doing his job in getting the planet ready for their arrival.

Conquest was the most powerful foe that Mark had faced off against up to this point, and he barely survived the fight against the villain as Invincible Season 3 came to an end. It was immediately clear that this was only the start of the kinds of trouble Mark would be facing off against next in the coming season, and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman teased in a recent interview with Deadline that fans will be seeing much more of the Viltrumites and their threats in Season 4.

Invincible Creator Teases Thragg Debut in Season 4

“Thragg is cast and will be in Season 4,” Kirkman teased. This was something the Invincible creator had previously teased back when the third season came to an end as Thragg’s debut was one of the biggest questions fans initially had about the fourth season. But continuing further, Kirkman then confirmed fans will get to see a lot more of the Viltrumites in the coming season as a result as well, “So, I won’t reveal anything other than if you’ve been watching the show since Season 1, you might be like, ‘Hey, when is there going to be more Viltrumite stuff?’ I will say that Season 4 has more Viltrumite stuff that you might be wanting.”

Breaking this down even further, Kirkman laid out how things have been building with these Viltrumite stories on the sidelines that really continues to ramp up with Invincible Season 4, “In Season 2, we got the cool Anissa stuff and then Nolan’s story. In Season 3, we got Conquest, and Nolan’s story, and stuff going on in space with Allen. In Season 4, it really ramps up. So, the people that are loving that aspect of the show, you will definitely get more of that.”

What Happens in Invincible Season 4?

If the Invincible animated series continues to adapt the original arcs from the comics in the near same order that they originally appeared, then the new season will likely pick up somewhere around Issue #66 of the original series. This will be picking up from that cliffhanger that saw Nolan confessing to Allen that there are only 50 pure blooded Viltrumites remaining after being hit by the Scourge Virus, and it means that it’s finally time to poise a counter attack.

This new season will be introducing Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrumite Empire and Conquest’s boss. This means that it’s a fighter that’s even stronger than Conquest, and this villain plays a key role through the rest of Invincible overall. Invincible Season 4 is going to lay the groundwork for the second half of the animated series, and even accounting for brand new material not seen in the original comics, this next season is going to be the first season that truly sets up for the endgame. However long this animated series last, the end game begins now.

