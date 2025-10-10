Invincible Season 4 Reveals The Voice of Show’s Big Bad With Release Window

Play video

Invincible season four is promising to add some big characters for Mark Grayson’s highly anticipated animated return. One of the big new antagonists that Mark will be fighting in the Amazon Prime Video series in the upcoming episodes is Dinosaurus, a reptilian genius who will cause serious headaches for the world’s heroes. Matthew Rhys will bring this dinosaur to life, but Dinosaurus is far from the only villain that will make their debut next year. The leader of the Viltrumites, Thragg, has been confirmed to arrive next season, and the big bad’s voice actor has been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revealing the news at New York Comic-Con, Amazon Prime revealed that actor Lee Pace will be taking on the role of Thragg, the Viltrumite emperor. For those who might need a refresher, Pace is no stranger to the world of superheroes and pop culture. Lee played the part of the villainous Ronan in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel, while also taking on a more heroic role in The Hobbit trilogy as the elf, Thranduil. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see Pace take on the role as Invincible season four is confirmed to arrive in March 2026.

Thragg Is Coming

Image Comics

In revealing the big news of Thragg’s casting, here’s how Amazon describes the announcement, while also diving further into the character of the Grand Regent, “Fans in attendance were treated to an additional surprise announcement that Lee Pace (Foundation, Bodies Bodies Bodies) will join the voice cast of Invincible as Thragg, the long-awaited character making his series debut in Season Four. One of the comic’s most enduring and imposing villains, Thragg leads the Viltrum Empire as Grand Regent. Trained from birth for this role, Thragg rules his people through strength, cruelty, and will – determined to restore Viltrum to its previous glory at any cost.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Variety, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman had hinted at Pace’s performance as the show’s greatest villain, hyping up Pace’s part in the series, “I mean, it would certainly be weird if he didn’t show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don’t know. It’s so tough. Here’s what I’ll say: He’s been cast and he’s amazing.”

From the same interview, Kirkman discussed the addition of a new storyline to the animated series that wasn’t a part of the original Image comic book run. In this new arc, the underworld and character Damian Darkblood will play a major role as Kirkman notes, “In the comics, he was never sent to hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in “Invincible.” I kept getting sidetracked, and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up.”

