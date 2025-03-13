Invincible’s Season 3 Finale Makes Major Change to Conquest (And It Works)

Conquest has arrived and it’s the moment that many Invincible fans, familiar with the comics have been waiting for. Arriving in the penultimate episode of the third season, the elder Viltrumite wants nothing more than to enjoy his battle against Mark Grayson, while destroying as much as he can along the way. In a surprising twist, Invincible’s latest episode, while sticking true to the source material, gives Conquest some new lines of dialogue that weren’t in the comics. Thanks to this new speech, we learn more about the brutal Viltrumite and get a better sense as to the tragedy behind Conquest’s character.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Invincible’s season three finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Throughout the latest Amazon installment, Conquest delivers some familiar blows to Mark and his allies who were a part of the original Image comic. As the fight draws to a close, the antagonist takes the chance to tell the titular character that his reign of destruction against the stars hasn’t been entirely peaches and cream. Conquest reveals that he is “so lonely” in a moment that was never featured in the comics, showing the aftereffects of becoming a wrecking ball for the Viltrumites.

“I’m So Lonely”

After Mark believes that Atom Eve has been killed helping him in the fight against Conquest, the alien invader pins Grayson down and delivers a heartwrenching speech. In the comics, Conquest was a character that you loved to hate, reveling in his reign of terror. With the season three finale, the villain reveals that what makes him such a terrifying threat has also completely destroyed his psyche in the process.

“I’m so lonely. All the other Viltrumites are scared of me, no one talks to me. No one wants to be my friend, they think I am unstable. They sent me from planet to planet committing atrocities in their name and as I get better at it, they fear me more and more. I am a victim of my own success, Conquest. I don’t even get a real name, only a purpose. I am capable of so much more and no one sees it. Some days I feel so alone I could cry, but I don’t. I never do because what would be the point? Not a single person in the entire universe would care.”

So What Happens To Conquest?

After Mark loses himself in his rage, Invincible goes all-in on taking down Conquest and delivers a series of headbutts that effectively turns the Viltrumite’s head into paste. With the big bad defeated, his body is taken by Cecil and the Pentagon, seemingly dead thanks to Grayson’s brutal conflict with him. In one of the final scenes of the finale, it’s revealed that all isn’t as it seems.

Cecil confirms that Conquest is in fact alive and the shady government official is looking to extract as much information from the villain as possible regarding the Viltrumite Empire. It’s quite the cliffhanger for the season three finale and this fact is sure to ruffle Mark’s feathers should he ever discover this giant secret.

Want to see what the future holds for Invincible’s animated future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Mark Grayson and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.