Renew Invincible Trends on Twitter Ahead of Season Finale
Earlier this year, Amazon Prime's adaptation of Invincible made its way to audiences, bringing an action-packed animated take on the Image Comics series of the same name. The eight-episode season is expected to come to a close this weekend, and it definitely seems like fans are already preparing for it in some unique ways. Among them is wondering if and when the series will be renewed for a second season, something that has yet to be confirmed by Amazon Prime. While everyone wait for the news of the renewal, some fans have taken to social media to campaign for a second season, with the help of the hashtag #RenewInvincible.
"The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season," comic co-creator Robert Kirkman said in an interview earlier this year. "As we hopefully move into season 2 and beyond, things will tighten. There's definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it's entirely possible that there's already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we're in a good place to be moving forward were this show to end up being successful."
From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.
Some have used the hashtag to highlight their favorite moments or characters from Invincible Season 1, while others have just expressed hype for the series as a whole. Here are just a few of those responses.
RENEW @InvincibleHQ I NEED TO SEE/HEAR MORE OF THEM PLSSS#RenewInvincible pic.twitter.com/Y5sGdAsE7m— kevin 🦇 || comms open! (@kevinkomics) April 23, 2021
man... if they don’t renew invincible for a second season i am gonna be so mad. the comic is beyond amazing, and it’d be completely disappointed and a missed opportunity to adapt the full story! #RenewInvincible pic.twitter.com/oo7NOWS4Y3— lauryn (@F0URTHW0R1D) April 24, 2021
We better get a season 2, 3, 4, 5, etc. I still need Conquest, Thragg, Dinosaurus, and MORE Allen. #RenewInvincible https://t.co/YSMnvKGHF0— omar (@omaryown) April 27, 2021
It feels so weird that we're already getting a season Finale, this show is so good and its passed by so quick. Hoping for a season 2.#renewinvincible https://t.co/cU6eELxNld— Awkward Potato (@JoshPotatoBoi) April 27, 2021
#RenewInvincible best animated show right now and one the best comic book runs of all time #InvincibleOnPrime @InvincibleHQ pic.twitter.com/M4G2mcwT0J— Freddy 🇵🇷 (@FreddyVazquezz) April 27, 2021
I need more damien Darkblood please #renewinvincible— Rorschach🏹 (@JoestarEvan) April 28, 2021
#renewinvincible has to happen. This show is top tier, we need more! pic.twitter.com/WxGSlh9Sr1— Rabbit (@DCSkwad) April 27, 2021
#renewinvincible the fact that this series hasn’t been greenlit for at least 5 more season is a travesty and @primevideouk need to sort it out asap— Michal (@MSzpunt) April 27, 2021
YOOO PLS KEEP THE SHOW GOING! #renewinvincible https://t.co/7hv0rIia8G— (•クリス•) (@YeetusMyFetuss) April 27, 2021
invincible is one of the best shows i have seen in the last 2 years. #renewinvincible pic.twitter.com/18xvDWzzDy— Aryan P / #renewinvincible (@aryanp0) April 27, 2021