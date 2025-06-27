3 New MCU Villains Have Major Links To Thanos

The first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe spend a lot of time hyping up Thanos. Even before revealing himself in the post-credits scene of The Avengers, the Mad Titan makes moves to secure the Infinity Stones. He sends Loki to Earth to secure a planet that has ties to some of the gems and tasks his daughter, Gamora, with tracking down another. Everything blows up in his face, though, so he takes matters into his own hands. Thanos and his Black Order start collecting the Infinity Stones, destroying anyone who gets in their way. And after a lot of effort, the Mad Titan achieves his goal of wiping out half of existence.

The remaining heroes of the MCU don’t take kindly to losing so many friends, so they undo Thanos’ work and bring everyone back. They even take out a variant of the villain, ensuring that he never causes trouble again. However, despite his death, Thanos’ influence is still being felt in the MCU, as Ironheart features three villains with connections to the character.

The Blood Siblings Got Their Start Working Under Thanos

Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), aka The Hood, puts together a solid crew in Ironheart to pull off his heists. Each member has their own area of expertise, such as Slug (Shea Couleé) being a master hacker and Riri Williams tackling all the engineering tasks. The Blood Siblings, Jeri (Zoe Terakes) and Roz (Shakira Barrera), aren’t computer whizzes, but they do serve a purpose on the team, acting as Robbins’ muscle. They take out security guards without any trouble in Ironheart‘s first couple of episodes, which shouldn’t be surprising given their comic book roots.

In the comics, the Blood Siblings are the Blood Brothers, and they work for Thanos. When the Mad Titan sets up shop on Earth and captures Drax the Destroyer, the duo intercepts Iron Man, who is coming to help the alien hero. The Blood Brothers give the Avenger plenty of trouble, and it always takes him teaming up with another hero to take them down.

Drax eventually kills one of the brothers, R’Hos, leaving the other, Gh’Ree, without a purpose. The grieving villain joins The Hood’s crew and helps fight back the Skrulls when they invade Earth. The Blood Brothers have a unique journey in Marvel Comics, but funnily enough, they’re not the only characters to work for Thanos and The Hood.

Cousin John Is One of Thanos’ Favorites

Robbins does everything with his cousin, John King, as they have been close since childhood. King is a bit more aggressive than his relative, but he cares, checking in on Robbins anytime he thinks he’s going too far with his abilities. The MCU gives King a soft side that really isn’t present in the source material.

King gets his start working for his cousin, helping The Hood build his criminal empire. The good times don’t last forever, though, and once the gang splits up, King is in need of a gig. The Mad Titan reaches out because he’s looking to put together a team called Zodiac and wants King to be the leader under the codename Cancer. Thanos gives all of his new lackeys super-suits that give them incredible abilities, and they’re off to the races, attempting to steal all kinds of dangerous materials. However, the Avengers catch wind of Zodiac’s plans and capture Cancer, who sings like a canary. Being a snitch isn’t a great legacy for King, but it’s still better than his one in the MCU.

Ironheart is streaming on Disney+.

Did you know that Ironheart‘s Blood Siblings and John King have ties to Thanos? Does it change how you feel about them? Let us know in the comments below!