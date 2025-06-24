Ironheart Villain Wants the Hood & Doom Epic Rivalry in MCU (and so Do We)

Anthony Ramos plays Parker Robbins, a.k.a. The Hood in Ironheart, and like others, he sees some strong parallels between his character and Doctor Doom. The Hood wields magical power related to the mystic arts practiced by Doctor Strange, but he remains a practical person with worldly aspirations. He makes for an interesting precursor to Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the scientist Victor von Doom famously straddles the line between scientist and mage. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ramos said that he is hoping to make more appearances as Robbins, and perhaps even establish a rivalry with Doom.

“I would love to expand with his character, knowing that Robert Downey Jr’s coming back as Doctor Doom, and we know in the comics that those characters kind of overlap and stuff like that, so seeing if there’s any possibility for any overlap with Doctor Doom would be really cool,” Ramos said. “Everything is real in the Marvel Universe, you never know what what they plan to do and how they plan to do it, but I’d love another shot to just expand on Parker a little bit.”

It’s unclear how faithful the MCU’s versions of The Hood and Doctor Doom will be to their comic book origins, but so far we have some hints about how The Hood will differ and how he will be the same. According to Marvel Studios, this version of Robbins is from Chicago rather than New York, and his criminal background comes from his mother’s association with the street gang-turned activist organization the Young Lords, rather than from petty burglary. However, he still gets his mystical abilities from a mysterious cloak, much like in the comics.

Both Ramos and executive producer Ryan Coogler have said that Robbins is a foil to Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in this story, as both are underdogs with chips on their shoulders. They will start out as allies in this miniseries, but all signs indicate that they will eventually become enemies. However, The Hood is not an outright villain in the comics, but often an anti-hero who finds himself aligned with superheroes at times.

Doom, meanwhile, has never been depicted as a student of the mystic arts on the big screen before. In the comics, Doom is the son of a Romani witch who had a deal with the demon Mephisto. These two factors grant him powerful magic abilities, while his parallel study of science led to his friendship with Reed Richards. It’s unclear how much of this origin story will be carried over into the MCU, especially knowing that Downey Jr. will be playing Doom. Many fans are expecting the MCU’s Doom to be a variant of Tony Stark in some way.

Whatever is coming, it’s easy to imagine Ramos’ star power helping him secure more screentime in the MCU down the road. Ironheart premieres on Tuesday, June 24th at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.