Marvel Just Added Another Big Name To The MCU’s List Of Wasted Actors

Marvel Studios’ Ironheart series has finally kicked off, and the new show has already wasted an actor who could have been a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Notable stars including the likes of Christian Bale, Natalie Dormer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Glenn Close, among many others, have all gone under-appreciated and underused in the MCU. Ironheart’s cast includes yet another star who has joined this club, despite their character having the chance to become a great new MCU villain, and perhaps even eventually an antihero who could have teamed up with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

Ironheart introduced us to Parker Robbins’ Hood (Anthony Ramos), who had formed a crew of Chicago-based criminals tasked with taking on tech giants. One member of the Hood’s crew was Stuart, who went by the moniker Rampage, portrayed by Eric André. Stuart makes a dangerous mistake during one of the crew’s mission, leading to him being replaced by Riri Williams – whose mechanical suit of armor makes her a huge asset. It’s then revealed that, unsurprisingly, the Hood and his right-hand-man, John (Manny Montana), killed Stuart to leave no loose ends, hastily removing André from the MCU.

Eric André is a comedian and actor known for appearing in The Internship, The Lion King, 2 Broke Girls, and Man Seeking Woman, while he also created and starred in his own sketch comedy series, The Eric Andre Show. He is well-known and beloved, so it’s shocking that Marvel Studios has already removed him in Ironheart, especially since he could have seen real growth in the franchise, if he is anything like his Marvel Comics counterpart. The comics’ Rampage began as an enemy of the Champions, but later joined forces with the Punisher.

While it’s a shame to see Eric André disappear from the MCU so quickly, he’s far from the first notable actor to be wasted by Marvel Studios. Bill Skarsgård (Kro in Eternals), Natalie Dormer (Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron), Glenn Close (Nova Prime in Guardians of the Galaxy), and Christopher Eccleston (Malekith in Thor: The Dark World), among many others, are all part of this group. It seems Marvel is in the habit of under-using some genuinely great acting talent.

It remains to be seen what impact Stuart’s death will continue to have on Riri Williams as Ironheart progresses. The final three episodes of the Phase 5 series are scheduled to release on Disney+ on July 1, 2025, and are expected to give Ironheart a magical upgrade, explain more about Parker Robbins’ Hood, and perhaps even finally introduce the demon Mephisto to the MCU. Hopefully Eric André’s time in the MCU won’t be forgotten too quickly.

