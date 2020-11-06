Star Wars: Boba Fett Miniseries Reportedly Begins Filming Next Week

✖

Lucasfilm is reportedly aiming at a mid-November shooting start on a Star Wars miniseries focused on Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett, who returned in the season 2 premiere of Disney+ series The Mandalorian. According to a late Thursday report from industry trade Deadline, the still-rumored Boba Fett spinoff will film next week ahead of a late November or early December production start on the third season of The Mandalorian; other sources indicated a possible spring 2021 starting date on the new season. Details are scarce, and the famously secretive Disney-Lucasfilm has not yet confirmed or announced plans for a Morrison-starring Boba Fett series.

In The Mandalorian's second season premiere, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," written and directed by creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) recovers the battle-damaged armor of Boba Fett salvaged by Mos Pelgo marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

The Tatooine-set episode ends with Vanth handing over the suit so that Djarin can return the armor to its ancestral home, as a shadowy figure — revealed to be Fett — watches on, five years after surviving his encounter with the man-eating Sarlaac.

In 2013, Disney declared plans for a young Han Solo prequel and a separate spinoff starring the feared bounty hunter Boba Fett, who hounded Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy. Attached to direct the untitled Boba Fett movie was Chronicle's Josh Trank, but the troubled filmmaker dropped out; Logan's James Mangold replaced him as writer-director.

By October 2018, shortly after the poor box office performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story — the second feature film project following the billion-plus-grossing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — Deadline reported Disney dropped Fett to focus on the similar-looking Mandalorian, whose series ultimately launched to much fanfare when Disney+ released in November 2019.

Disney similarly scrapped its planned Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story spinoff movie and folded that film into an upcoming Disney+ series. Like his co-star Morrison, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy star Ewan McGregor returns to his role as the exiled Jedi Master after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Earlier this year, then-Disney CEO Bob Iger said "the priority [for Star Wars] in the next few years is television." During a February earnings call, Iger said there is "more coming from The Mandalorian ... including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own directions in terms of series."

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere Fridays on Disney+.


