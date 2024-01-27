Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

Saturday Night Live is back again for its second new episode of the year. Dakota Johnson is set to return to 30 Rock tonight, January 27th to serve as host of the live sketch comedy ahead of Madame Web's release next month. It's the second time Johnson has hosted Saturday Night Live, last appearing at Studio 8H on the February 28th, 2015 episode during Season 40. As with all new live episodes, Saturday Night Live will air simultaneously on NBC and Peacock beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

She'll be joined by Justin Timberlake, a pop star who's made himself at home on Saturday Night Live. In total, it'll be his eighth time on the show as either host or musical guest. Beyond those eight appearances, Timberblake has made cameos an additional eight times.

Johnson got an early start on her Saturday Night Live promotion earlier this week, joking about her mega-viral house tour video—one in which her kitchen was inadvertently stocked with dozens of limes—in hilarious fashion.

"I'm mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon," Johnson later told Jimmy Fallon. "I actually didn't even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing," she revealed. "It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied... I went the full opposite direction."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.