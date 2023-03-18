Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

After Wednesday and Scream VI star Jenna Ortega hosted last week, fans of Saturday Night Live are getting a little break this week. Saturday Night Live is not new this week, March 18th. Instead of a new episode, NBC will rebroadcast the January 28th episode featuring Michael B. Jordan as host and Lil Baby as musical guest. The episode will start the. usual time for SNL, 11:30 p.m. ET. The network is also re-airing a Season 30 episode with Colin Farrell hosting with musical guest Scissor Sisters at 10 p.m. ET.

As for the next new episode of SNL, that is set for Saturday, April 1st and will feature Abbott Elementary creator and host Quinta Brunson as host with Lil Yachty as the announced musical talent. The episode was set to air at a significant time for the show as April 1st was the deadline the Motion Picture Editors Guild had reportedly set for the program before they would walk out if their demands for a new contract were not met. However, it was reported on Friday that post-production editors on the long-running series had reached a tentative three-year deal with NBC. If the deal is accepted and ratified by the group of crewmembers, it would lead to pay increases of up to 60 percent over the life of the contract, deliver immediate pay boosts, as well as offer healthcare benefits, ratification bonuses, guarantees of employer-paid meals and more.

Why would SNL go on a strike?

The post-production editors largely work on Saturday Night Live's pre-recorded segments and have been criticizing the series for underpaying them and not providing adequate health benefits. The guild made proposals to NBCUniversal last December but were not met with an "adequate" response by their parent company.

"Strikes are not funny, and it's also not funny that NBCU is driving us to take this step to guarantee fair pay and benefits for our members," Alan Heim, president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, said in a statement to Variety. "The fact is that these workers play a key role in making 'SNL' the comedy institution that it is, and they deserve the same standards as other workers on the show have," Heim added about the Saturday Night Live negotiations. "That is why we are thankful for all the outpouring of support they have received from other crafts and cast members on the show. This support is helping to ensure that management will eventually do the right thing."

"The film workers at SNL last year made it clear they want a union, and management acknowledged their wishes," Cathy Repola, national director of Motion Picture Editors Guild previously said to Deadline. "Therefore, it's very disappointing that despite the Guild's best efforts, there is still no framework for a contract in place. We remain committed to getting a contract in place as soon as possible and leave all options on the table to achieve that goal."

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live will air on Saturday, April 1st.