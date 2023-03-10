NBC to Address Possible Saturday Night Live Strike That Could Delay Upcoming Episodes

Saturday Night Live has been a cornerstone of the television landscape for decades — but it sounds like some of the show's employees could soon be headed for a strike. On Thursday, a new report revealed that NBCUniversal recently met with the Motion Picture Editors Guild, which represents around twenty of Saturday Night Live's post-production editors. According to the reporting, these talks occurred over Zoom, in an effort to resolve the circumstances surrounding the potential strike. The ordeal has not yet been fully resolved, but NBC seemingly vows to fix things ahead of a planned strike from the editors, which would begin on April 1st.

Why is SNL going on a strike?

The post-production editors largely work on Saturday Night Live's pre-recorded segments, and have been criticizing the series for underpaying them and not providing adequate health benefits. The guild made proposals to NBCUniversal last December, but were not met with an "adequate" response by their parent company.

"Strikes are not funny, and it's also not funny that NBCU is driving us to take this step to guarantee fair pay and benefits for our members," Alan Heim, president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, said in a statement to Variety. "The fact is that these workers play a key role in making 'SNL' the comedy institution that it is and they deserve the same standards as other workers on the show have," Heim added about the Saturday Night Live negotiations. "That is why we are thankful for all the outpouring of support they have received from other crafts and cast members on the show. This support is helping to ensure that management will eventually do the right thing."

"The film workers at SNL last year made it clear they want a union, and management acknowledged their wishes," Cathy Repola, national director of Motion Picture Editors Guild previously said to Deadline. "Therefore, it's very disappointing that despite the Guild's best efforts, there is still no framework for a contract in place. We remain committed to getting a contract in place as soon as possible and leave all options on the table to achieve that goal."

"This talented editorial crew works at breakneck speed under extraordinarily tight schedules in order to ensure 'Saturday Night Live''s timely satire makes it to the screen each week," Louis Bertini, MPEG's Second Vice President also explained last year. "We salute them for standing together to have a voice on the job. Behind the scenes and in front of the cameras, a slew of talented artists and craftspeople help to make 'SNL' the cultural touchstone that it is, and much of that talent already enjoys the benefit of union contracts. We're glad that these editorial employees will now be joining 'SNL's' unionized workforce."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding the potential Saturday Night Live strike? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!