Jenna Ortega Is Sick of Doing the Wednesday Dance in First SNL Promo

Stop asking Jenna Ortega to do the Wednesday dance. In the latest promo for Saturday Night Live, the Scream VI star joked about the popularity of the viral dance, telling members of the 30 Rock crew she'd really prefer not doing it. Wednesday, SNL released the commercial, featuring Ortega act opposite the Please Don't Destroy trio.

After a bit of convincing, Ortega begrudgingly busts out the dance opposite John Higgins and Ben Marshall while Martin Herlihy stands by to film. Once the dance is complete, Ortega reminds Herlihy that he got dressed up as Wednesday Addams (Ortega). See the hilarious promo for yourself below.

Who came up with the Wednesday dance?

Believe it or not, Ortega was the one to choreograph the mega-viral dance. "I actually felt really insecure about this," the actor revealed in a Netflix video last year. "I choreographed that myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer."

The actor added in a different interview that should looked at vintage videos of "goth kids" dancing to get a sense of how her character would boogie. "I just pulled inspiration from videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s," Ortega told Vulture. "Lene Lovich music videos, Siouxsie and the Banshees performances, and Fosse."

She added, "I feel like I gained a new level of respect for that line of work."

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.