Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, April 22?

Saturday Night Live is nearing the end of its 48th season, taking its last break of the year before wrapping things up for the summer. Given the show is on spring break this week and next, there will be no new episode of the live sketch comedy tonight, April 22nd. In lieu of a new episode live from 30 Rock, NBC will be airing two episodes in its place. In the early slot at 10 p.m. Eastern, a "retro" episode from Issa Rae and Justin Bieber will air. In the regular time slot at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, an episode from earlier this year will air, featuring Travis Kelce and Kelsea Ballerini in their debuts as host and musical guest, respectively.

The show is off again next Saturday, April 29th, before returning for it's final run of Season 48. On May 6th, SNL alumnus Pete Davidson is returning to Studio 8H for his first hosting stint on the show. The comedian previously appeared on the series from 2014 until 2022, leaving the show after Season 47. He'll be joined by rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who's also making his debut on the series.

It's expected the show will run at least 21 episodes, meaning the show's Season 48 finale will likely fall on May 20th.

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his SNL exit. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.