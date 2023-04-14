Pete Davidson to Make Saturday Night Live Return as Host

Pete Davidson is headed back to Saturday Night Live. On Thursday, it was announced (via a report from TVLine) that Davidson is set to host the May 6th episode of Saturday Night Live. This will be almost a year following his exit from the regular cast of Saturday Night Live, which occurred on May of 2022. Davidson has been a part of the Saturday Night Live cast since 2014, when he made history as one of the youngest cast member in the show's history. Davidson will presumably be on the show to promote his new Peacock series, which is titled Bupkis.

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his SNL exit. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

What is Pete Davidson's new TV show?

In Bupkis, a half-hour live action comedy, Davidson plays a heightened, fictionalized version of his own real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. The series follows Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci will lead the series with him, playing his mother and grandfather respectively.

Other guest stars confirmed to apepar in the cast include La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Sunita Mani, Chris O'Donnell, Shane Gillis, Oona Roche, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chase Sui Wonders.

"A bupkis, it's like I guess Yiddish or the and Jewish term meaning uh like whatever or nothing and it's just my grandpa used to just say it all the time growing up," Davidson explained in a recent interview. "'You don't know bupkis' or 'This is bupkis,' so we just we start with a fun title...I just thought it looked cool like on a t-shirt... I don't know, just sounded better than like any other thing. I didn't want it to be like, because it is a show about, I guess, mem so I didn't want it to be ike Pete Davidson's being wacky!"

