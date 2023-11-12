Is Saturday Night Live Back Tonight?

After a one-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live will soon air a new episode. Tonight's episode, the November 11th edition, will be hosted by Timothee Chalamet. It's the superstar's second time at 30 Rock, having made his hosting debut at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Though it's still a bit too early for either film, Chalamet is appearing in both Wonka and the sequel to Dune, two films that may be lampooned during the SNL episode given the SAG-AFTRA strike is now over. Chalamet will be joined tonight by indie supergroup Boygenius. Next week's episode on November 18th will feature the return of Jason Momoa to Studio 8H, the last episode before a light Thanksgiving break.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

What is Wonka about?

From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time-proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.