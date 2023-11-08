Saturday Night Live: Timothée Chalamet Is About to Die in First Promo

Timothee Chalamet is heading back to 30 Rock, and he may not make it out alive. In the first promo for Chalamet's Saturday Night Live return, the Oscar-nominated actor finds himself taking in the sights of the Studio 8H. Though the black-and-white promo starts off as a heartfelt tribute to the live sketch comedy, it takes a turn when we see Mikey Day and Sarah Sherman warning Chalamet about looking around the stage.

We then see why they're warning him: the entire place is being fumigated due to pests. Despite Day and Sherman's warnings, Chalamet insists he's alright because he was born and raised in New York City. Find the hilarious promo for yourself below.

Chalamet is hosting the November 11th edition of SNL, the second such time he's hosted the show. The last time he was at 30 Rock he appeared in many sketches, including one where he and Pete Davidson rapped a song about about social media culture. That sketch became a trending video on TikTok, where it remains a popular sound. This weekend, Chalamet will be joined by indie pop group Boygenius, which is making its debut on the show.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.