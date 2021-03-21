Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

✖

For the third straight week, Saturday Night Live is taking part in a brief hiatus. That means that, yes, for the third Saturday in a row, the hit live sketch comedy will be absent from 30 Rock's Studio 8H. Like last week, NBC isn't airing any old episodes of SNL in place of a new episode, leaving the programming up to their partners in each respective media market.

Instead, Saturday Night Live returns with new episodes next weekend on Saturday, March 27th. Then, SNL alum Maya Rudolph will return to host her second episode after a seven-year run and dozens of cameos. She'll be joined by Jack Harlow, a rapper making his musical guest debut.

The Lorne Michaels-led series also has two shows after Rudolph's return planned before an extended spring break. On April 3rd, Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya will have his hosting debut alongside musical guest St. Vincent. Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan will then make her hosting debut on April 10th alongside hip-hop artist Kid Cudi.

Despite the series remaining off this week, SNL was still in the news due to a wild stalker incident involving show mainstay Pete Davidson. Friday, news surfaced via TMZ that a 24-year-old woman was charged with trespassing on his property earlier in the week. According to the reports, the woman claimed she was married to the comedian, even entering his house and sitting down at his kitchen table.

She was then caught by Davidson's relatives, who promptly called the police. She was subsequently booked with five charges — one count of criminal trespass, trespassing, and harassment as well as two counts of stalking. Earlier in the week, a press release was circulated through a popular newswire suggesting Davidson had gotten married.

The comedian's team subsequently denied it all in a statement provided to Vanity Fair, "The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false. Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

"We are advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Pete Davidson Starts A Production Company Named Bodega Cats Presents, issued 16-Mar-2021 over PR Newswire, as the information in the release cannot be verified."