Woman Charged With Stalking SNL Star Pete Davidson After Claiming They Are Married

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was in a scary situation when a woman was charged with trespassing on his property this week. The lady in question, 24-year-old Michelle Mootreddy, previously claimed that the two were married. TMZ reports that she wandered into Davidson’s residence through a side door that was open yesterday. Mootreddy sat down at the kitchen table, but then one of the comedian’s relatives discovered something was up and called 911. Luckily for Davidson, he wasn’t home at the time or things could have really gone off the rails. The police told TMZ that she was officially arrested and booked on multiple charges. Those being: criminal trespass, trespassing, 2 counts of stalking, and harassment. So, nothing to laugh at there, but it’s good that the comedian is alright after all these strange events.

You crazy people out there in Pete Nation better start leaving him alone. Good job making him isolate himself even more. #PeteDavidson #stalker pic.twitter.com/D52uVivDeN — Grace & Glory 🇺🇲🌊💙 (@grace_hackney) March 18, 2021

Davidson's attorney shared a statement with Vanity Fair, "The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false. Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

When the company that Mootreddy heads posted that press release, the Internet was not sure what to make of all of this. Now, the release has been taken down with this message from Davidson’s representation.

"We are advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Pete Davidson Starts A Production Company Named Bodega Cats Presents, issued 16-Mar-2021 over PR Newswire, as the information in the release cannot be verified."

