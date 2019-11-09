Is There a New Saturday Night Live Tonight?

Saturday Night Live is well into its 45th season and for the second time this fall, the show is taking a one-week hiatus. Instead of showing a new episode tonight, NBC will be rerunning two separate episodes. In the early slot at 9 p.m. Central, the network is airing an episode from 2016 in which SNL alum Kirsten Wiig returned as host. That episode — which originally aired November 19, 2016 — featured English indie band The xx as the musical guest.

Then, in the normal timeslot at 10:30 p.m. Central, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut from earlier this year on October 5th will be shown, featuring musical guest Taylor Swift. Fresh off a few Emmy wins, Waller-Bridge’s episode has been one of the most celebrated episodes this year, featuring standout skits like “Black and White News,” and “Royal Romance.” Saturday Night Live newcomer Bowen Yang also had a memorable moment during the episode’s “Weekend Update” segment, playing Chinese finance minister Chen Biao.

The show will return with an all-new episode next Saturday, featuring Harry Styles as both the host and musical guest. The Dunkirk alum will make his hosting debut after having appeared on the show twice as a musical guest — first as a member of One Direction on April 7, 2012 and then as a solo musician on April 15, 2017. The only other announced guest for the year is Eddie Murphy, who’ll be returning to the show for the first time since 1984. Murphy is scheduled to host the annual Christmas episode on December 21st. A musical guest has yet to be scheduled for his show.

Murphy’s return to Saturday Night Live might be the biggest news tidbit from the season, making his first appearance in 35 years. Hot off the heels of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy will host his third SNL episode after having appeared on the show from 1980 until 1984.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights on NBC starting at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.

Photo by Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images