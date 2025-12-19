It’s the End of an Era for Star Trek As Strange New Worlds Cast & Crew Say Emotional Goodbyes

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been an inspiring entry in the new era of Star Trek content, the one show that has arguably nailed the balance between the classic and the new. It was a shock for fans when it was announced that Strange New Worlds would be ending with Season 4, as many assumed that it was the one program that Paramount and the Star Trek universe shepherds would keep, as the era of the streaming wars (and the flood of franchise content) comes to an end.

But today, the end seems very real: The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking to social media to commemorate their respective last days of filming on the series, in Toronto, Canada. Needless to say, it’s a bittersweet moment for them, and now, it will be for millions of fans, as well.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Cast Get Emotional While Saying Goodbye

“5 year mission complete. She’s Wrapped! Long Live Star Freedom,” actress Celia Rose-Gooding (who plays Nyota Uhura) wrote in an Instagram post from outside her trailer. She also posted a later image of herself on the Enterprise‘s command deck, flashing her comms badge, with the caption, “how you feeling post wrap?” to frame her happy pose.

Christina Chong (La-an Noonien-Singh) has already posted her goodbye, saying “Today was the end of a 5 year mission for La’an, and what an incredible one it was…”

Martin Quinn (Scotty) also went for a double-posting send-off, first posting a picture of his trailer door with the captions “That’s a wrap on Scot-man” and “See ye round Scot-man.” He also reposted a friend’s post of them together in pictures, with her caption reading, so proud of this guy wrapping Star Trek yesterday – you can beam me up anytime baby.”

Jess Bush (Nurse Chapel) posted that “his feeling is very big. I could not be more thankful for the five years I got to spend growing with this group of people. That’s a wrap on the chap❤️🖖🏼”. She included a behind-the-scenes camera test shot of Nurse Chapel, followed by a gallery of pictures ranging from candid shots of the cast’s behind-the-scenes hijinks to art-house photos of the group bonding and having fun, or getting serious while creating their show.

Bush’s photographs were apparently collected into a book that was gifted to her castmates, as evidenced Anson Mount’s (Captain Pike) recent post, which said “@onejessa was kind enough to put together this gorgeous book of her BTS photos and give a copy to each of the cast as a parting gift. This is bound to become one of my favorite pieces of nostalgia when I look back over my life and career. Hope you enjoy a few of these.” He also posted his own gallery of behind-the-scenes pictures, stating “You know that feeling you have when you’re certain that you’ll soon be nostalgic for the thing you’re currently experiencing? We need a word for that.”

Included in Mount’s gallery was a photo of him alongside producing director Chris Fisher: Fisher posted his own lengthy video blog recounting his time working on the show, the dream of being part of Star Trek, and the joy of working with the cast.

As noted by Trek Movie, these goodbye posts seem to be a coordinated effort between the Strange New Worlds cast – and its is certainly working. Fans are now waiting for series stars like Ethan Peck (Spock) to post, and collectively, the cast is drumming up plenty of hype for their upcoming final season.

