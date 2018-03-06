‘iZombie’: “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1,” next week’s episode of iZombie.

In the preview, Liv Moore (Rose McIver) is investigating the death of a woman whose brain is half missing, but even though there’s not much for Liv to go on there’s more than enough for her to find herself in a romantic way as the victim was a hopeless romantic looking for love. You can check out the preview above.

As you can see, Liv and company will end up spending some time in a club for “human-zombie night” but based on the official synopsis for the episode love isn’t just in the air for Liv. She also won’t be able to stop herself from meddling in Clive’s (Malcom Goodwin) relationship as well while Liv will also have to try to continue to work out differences with Major (Robert Buckley.)

Of course, all of this takes place with the backdrop of a new, authoritarian-like situation in a Seattle where zombies are no longer a secret. As we’ve already seen in previous episodes this season that there are some interesting political allegories at play, “Brainless in Seattle” is likely to continue in that vein.

“The show has hinged on [zombies] being a secret for so long that [going forward], how was that going to transpire? What happens season 4?” McIver told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously [Liv] doesn’t respond to, but she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. How do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized? It’s so on-point politically right now, it’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.