One of Warner Bros’ Funniest Cartoons is Coming to Tubi

Tubi made some big news in recent days, confirming that some Cartoon Network heavy hitters were leaving its platform while other big series are set to arrive on the free-to-watch streaming service. The likes of Cow & Chicken, Batman: The Brave And The Bold, Static Shock, and Pinky And The Brain are all set to leave the platform on August 31st. Luckily, shows like The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Mucha Lucha, and Green Lantern: The Animated Series will take up the baton by hitting Tubi on September 1st. Alongside these big animated series, one of the funniest cartoons that Warner Bros released in its history is also landing this September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Freakazoid will be landing on Tubi beginning on September 1st, with the series finally finding an official streaming home after years where it had none to speak of. First premiering on the now-defunct network, The WB, the Kids’ WB original series first landed in 1995, garnering two seasons in total. Following the titular superhero, the animated series sees Freakazoid hilariously fighting against wild villains while also blending in other characters thanks to its anthology style. Following the show’s cancellation in 1997, the series found new life on Cartoon Network, where its reruns garnered plenty of attention and gave the series years of airtime.

🚨 TUBI CARTOON UPDATE 🚨



you’ve got all of august left to watch:

• static shock

• cow & chicken

• pinky and the brain

• batman: the brave and the bold

• krypto the superdog



…but fear not. we heard you.



coming sept 1:

• grim & evil

• the grim adventures of billy &… — Tubi (@Tubi) July 29, 2026

Why Freakazoid is Worth Watching

warner bros

So why is it essential to check out Freakazoid? Simply put, there’s never been a cartoon quite like that focusing on Dexter Douglas, as the humor feels both timeless and gut-busting. Oftentimes throughout the two-season series, Freakazoid would create surreal scenarios that would see the superhero breaking the fourth wall, pretending to fly, and being a general nuisance to the world at large. Since it’s been over thirty years since the series first aired, the idea of a full-blown revival seems less and less likely, though this fact hasn’t stopped the blue-skinned crime fighters from returning.

Ironically enough, Freakazoid would return in 2020 in an episode of Teen Titans Go! titled “Huggbees.” Thanks to the machinations of DC villain The Brain, Freakazoid villain The Lobe is brought back to terrorize the world at large. Luckily, Robin, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Raven make the decision to bring back Freakazoid to fight his arch-enemy, with even voice actor Paul Rugg returning to voice the character. As of the writing of this article, the internet hero has yet to return to the screen, though there is always the possibility that the show’s Tubi arrival might light a fire to get the ball rolling on a revival.

What do you think of Freakazoid making his way to Tubi this fall? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!