New Jack Ryan Season 3 Poster Released, Trailer Announced by Prime Video

Time is running out until Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 debuts on Prime Video, and the release of a new poster teases an upcoming trailer. John Krasinski plays the CIA agent Jack Ryan in Amazon's adaptation of the popular Tom Clancy book series, which has been missing from Prime Video ever since Season 2 premiered back in 2019. The show's return should be worth the wait, however, as fans prepare to see Jack Ryan on the run from the government while he fights to clear his name. With a new trailer dropping tomorrow, Jack Ryan is back with a vengeance.

"T-minus 3 weeks until Tom Clancy's #JackRyan. New trailer tomorrow!" a tweet from the Jack Ryan and Prime Video Twitter accounts reads. The poster features John Krasinski jogging in a grey t-shirt atop a rooftop as the sun starts to rise. It's worth noting that all eight episodes of Jack Ryan will be available at once on Prime Video starting December 21st.

(Photo: Prime Video)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 Synopsis

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it's too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively. Joiningthe cast this season are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

Jack Ryan Ends With Season 4 on Prime Video

According to a new report from Deadline, Jack Ryan will end with Season 4, finishing up Krasinski's run as the iconic literary character. Fans will still have two more seasons of the series to watch before it wraps up, offering plenty of time for everyone to prepare for its conclusion.

While Krasinski's Jack Ryan seems to be walking away, the Tom Clancy franchise might still have some life after the current series ends. Deadline's report also suggests that Michael Pena's mystery Season 4 character is actually Ding Chavez, a popular name in the Jack Ryan literary universe. There are currently discussions at Amazon Studios to give Ding his own spinoff series after Jack Ryan comes to an end.

Pena's character is set to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff.