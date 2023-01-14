James Gunn Celebrates Peacemaker's One-Year Anniversary

James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently appointed as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios and they have been hard at work one developing their brand new slate. Gunn is writing a new Superman movie that will focus on the character when he first appeared in Metropolis and won't be an origin story. The new heads of DC Studios are rumored to be rebooting the universe we know and recasting all of the main characters. Gunn is also working on Peacemaker Season 2, but there's no word on how it fits into the new plans. The director recently tweeted in celebration of Peacemaker's upcoming one year anniversary with a brand new behind-the-scenes photo.

"One year ago today #Peacemaker debuted," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Best group of people ever. Love and miss you guys and see you all soon."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

