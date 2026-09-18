BBC Reveals Doctor Who Reboot Timeline And the Process to Decide on Who Will Take Over Is Bizarre

Doctor Who has had some big cliffhangers over the years, but now it’s the series itself that’s been left dangling. After teasing the return of a franchise star in its most recent finale, Doctor Who went into a tailspin. Disney+ chose not to renew their partnership with the BBC. Ncuti Gatwa departed the show after previously commenting on his excitement to shoot a third season. The Bad Wolf era seems to have come to a close with showrunner Russell T. Davies stepping away from the series for the second time in his career, after returning with David Tennant in tow for the 60th anniversary in 2023. The BBC hit a roadblock with the franchise and realized it needs a fresh start. While a number of Doctor Who luminaries have said the show needs a nice long break, the BBC is trying to right the ship. The broadcaster announced today that they’re starting the process right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In what could have been the premise of its own reality show, the BBC has officially opened up the competitive tender process for a new Doctor Who series. Initial submissions are due on October 2nd. The British Broadcasting Corporation is commissioning a new multi-episode series and specials, with an option to renew for a second series. Before whovians across the globe start sending in their fan fics, there are more requirements than just having a good story to tell. Prospective producers are being asked for pitches that have a unique creative and editorial vision. In addition to a brief on being able to handle production logistics, the BBC wants submissions that are “contemporary and creatively ambitious.” The winning producer is expected to be announced in early 2027.

The Next Regeneration May Take Time

BBC

Doctor Who has only had three showrunners since its revival in 2005. Davies, Steven Moffatt, and Chris Chibnall each put their own stamp on the show. Chibnall and Moffatt both came up writing on the show, so their series still felt like iterations on the same concepts and stories. This new tender process is asking creatives for a completely fresh take that may not be beholden to sixty years of continuity. There really are no rules for where producers are being asked to take the show outside of being creatively ambitious. In fact, there are myriad ways a new company could find its way into Doctor Who. Even Amazon and Netflix are rumored to be preparing to jump into the fray. Some fans are already pushing ideas on which creator could save the show with their own unique voice and distinct vision.

While a new direction for Doctor Who is welcome news for audience members that could no longer keep up with the lore and nostalgia, don’t expect new Who anytime soon. With the producers not expected to be named until 2027, the earliest project we could hope for would be a Christmas special that same year. Based on past production timelines for the series, that’s probably not in the cards. If the BBC wants to rebuild Doctor Who, they’ll need to give the Time Lord time to regenerate. Don’t expect a return before 2028. The TARDIS may be grounded for a while, but at least it’ll have plenty of time to chart a new course.