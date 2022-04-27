Jared Padalecki Reveals First Health Update Following Scary Car Accident

✖

Supernatural and Walker star Jared Padalecki has given an update after being involved in a serious car accident. Padalecki and his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles were scheduled to appear together over the weekend at a New Jersey fan convention. Ackles was present but Padalecki announced ahead of the show that he would have to cancel. Once the convention got underway, Ackles revealed to the crowd that Padalecki was in a "very bad car accident" that caused fans to send well wishes on social media. Padalecki has now shared a message on his Twitter account to let everyone know that he appreciates their concern.

Padalecki wrote, "Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF" The star is in a photo with one of his daughters, with the duo caught in a warm embrace.

Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF pic.twitter.com/TF1C73sbX8 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 26, 2022

Ackles had this to say to the convention crowd over the weekend regarding Padalecki's status: "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

"Not only that, but he's home recovering, which the fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is like blowing my mind because I saw the car," Ackles continued.

Jared Padalecki is currently starring in The CW's Walker reboot, which is airing its second season. The synopsis for the show reads: "Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki (Supernatural), has at last reintegrated into his role in family life on the ranch. However, just as life seems to be getting back to normal, the Hatfields to the Walkers' McCoys return to the vacant Ranch next door, exhuming memories of a trauma shared between the families from Walker's childhood: The inscrutable matriarch, Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall, Euphoria); Walker's childhood love and Travis County's newest DA, Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza, Strange Angel); and Denise's husband with a shady past and a short fuse, Dan Davidson (Dave Annable, Yellowstone)."

Fans are obviously happy to hear directly from Padalecki that he is doing well. The comments are filled with good-spirited posts and people are overjoyed that he is at home recovering.

Walker Season 2 is airing on The CW.