DC Considering Spinoffs for Two of Superman’s Best Characters (but There’s a Twist)

Superman has only just begun its theatrical run, but DC Studios is apparently already thinking about giving two of the film’s best supporting characters spinoffs. A report in The Wall Street Journal detailing Superman‘s release and James Gunn’s larger plans for the DC Universe franchise notes that among the projects on the table are TV shows centering around Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen. According to “a knowledgeable person,” Gunn is said to be “considering” these spinoffs, but it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent. The Wall Street Journal article doesn’t detail any potential production timelines or release dates.

If Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen shows eventually get off the ground, they would add to the ever-growing list of DCU TV shows. Gunn’s new continuity actually officially kicked off late last year with the release of the animated series Creature Commandos. Later this summer, Peacemaker Season 2 arrives, and Lanterns and Paradise Lost are also in the works.

In Superman, Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen are key supporting characters connected to the different sides of Clark Kent’s double life. The former is a member of the Justice Gang, a team of superheroes funded by Maxwell Lord, while the latter is one of Clark’s friends and co-workers at The Daily Planet. Superman has a particularly humorous dynamic with Mister Terrific, who believes the Last Son of Krypton is “a herb.”

There are plenty of more DCU projects on the way, including feature films Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Clayface. However, there haven’t been any official announcements regarding a Superman follow-up. Gunn has teased he’s busy writing something that may or may not be a straightforward sequel, sparking speculation that he could be working on a World’s Finest movie that pairs Superman up with Batman.

The important word in the report to keep in mind is “considering.” From the sound of things, Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen shows are just things Gunn has contemplated, and there isn’t any real momentum on either at this point in time. Before figuring out the next plans for Superman’s corner of the DCU, Gunn is probably waiting to see how Superman is received and go from there. The movie has already earned positive reviews and seems poised to post a lucrative opening weekend at the box office, meaning DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery should be ironing out what’s next in the not too distant future. Of course, a theatrical follow-up will likely be on the way, but it isn’t surprising to see Gunn think about projects for the small screen as well. After all, he spearheaded the show Peacemaker after directing The Suicide Squad.

TV spinoffs can be beneficial, offering creatives an opportunity to flesh out characters who don’t necessarily get a lion’s share of the spotlight in the films. DC has found success recently with the aforementioned Peacemaker and The Penguin, both of which earned positive reviews. Those two series added depth to their respective characters and franchises, creating a sense of excitement for what comes next. At the same time, these kinds of spinoffs come with some risk. Marvel got into trouble over-saturating the market with a bevy of shows on Disney+ and now they’re looking to scale back on output. The last thing the burgeoning DCU needs right now is to face those kinds of problems, so Gunn and Co. will have to be smart about how they plan these spinoffs if they do in fact happen. Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen are standouts in Superman, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they should be the star of their own TV show. But with Gunn at the controls, he might find a way to make it work.