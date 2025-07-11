The Best Apple TV+ Show Just Got Renewed Again

Apple TV+ is keeping its hit spy drama Slow Horses around for another season. In a surprising move, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Thursday that the Gary Oldman-led drama has been renewed for a seventh season on the streaming platform. The news comes after the season was already renewed for a sixth season back in October, with Season 5 also having wrapped production. While fans will have to wait a bit yet to watch Season 5 of Slow Horses, Apple TV+ remains keen to keep the drama going, with Creative Director for Europe at Apple TV+, Jay Hunt, expressing excitement over the show’s return.

“Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action,” Jay Hunt said in a statement released to the press. “I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft.”

The critically acclaimed spy drama is based on Mick Herron’s Slough House book series, which currently consists of nine novels: Slow Horses, Dead Lions, Real Tigers, Spook Street, London Rules, Joe Country, Slough House, Bad Actors, and Clown Town. Along with the novels, Herron has released multiple novellas set within the world of Slough House, including The List, The Marylebone Drop, The Catch, and Standing by the Wall. The upcoming seventh season of Slow Horses will tackle the storyline from the novel Bad Actors. With the renewal for a seventh season, Slow Horses continues to hold the title of Apple TV+’s longest-running scripted series in terms of seasons — not episode count.

The series, which stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, focuses on a misfit outpost of the U.K.’s MI5 intelligence service. Over the course of the show’s first four seasons, it has maintained a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 1 earning a 95% rating, Season 2 earning a rare 100% rating, Season 3 earning a 98% rating, and Season 4 earning an overall 100% rating. An impressive feat that most dramas would be lucky to accomplish once in a single season. The show’s third season also earned a Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Slow Horses also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, and Saskia Reeves. It is produced by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Dan Hassid, Mick Herron, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski, and Oldman serving as executive producers. The seventh season of Slow Horses will be directed by Robert McKillop (Ludwig, Guilt) and executive produced by Ben Vanstone. As with the other seasons, Season 7 of Slow Horses will consist of six episodes.

The first four seasons of Slow Horses are streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The fifth season will launch on the streaming platform on September 24th. As of now, it’s currently unknown when both Season 6 and Season 7 will debut on Apple TV+ or when they will go into production. Eager for more spy drama while you wait? All nine books — and the novellas — in the Slough House series are now available anywhere books are sold.