HBO and Larry David Reunite for New Comedy TV Series (But There’s a Catch)

Larry David is returning to cable network HBO with a new comedy television series, following the conclusion of his critically acclaimed show Curb Your Enthusiasm last year. In news first reported by Variety, it has emerged that the former Seinfeld co-creator is working on a sketch comedy project that will focus on American history. However, the currently unnamed show is being described as a limited series, with just six episodes planned. That suggests it won’t have the same kind of run as Curb Your Enthusiasm, which lasted for 12 seasons between 2000 and 2024.

The new show will once again see David team up with Jeff Scaffer, who wrote, produced, and directed dozens of episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Variety reports that the pair are writing the six half-hour episodes and will produce the series, while Schaffer will also take on directing duties. Higher Ground Productions, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, is also involved alongside executive producers Vinnie Malhotra and Ethan Lewis.

Little is known about the untitled project so far, although a logline provided by HBO does give a brief idea of what the show is about.

“President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion…But then Larry David called,” it states. Meanwhile, the former President also chimed in, saying, “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

“Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party,” David said. “After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm officially ended on April 7, 2024, bringing to a close the highly successful HBO series. The comedy saw David play a fictionalized version of himself as he struggles with daily life after the success of Seinfeld, thanks to his obsessive behavior, and obnoxious behavior. Over the course of the 24 years it aired, the series earned a total of 55 Primetime Emmy Awards and allowed David to reach his 30th nomination from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

David had previously co-created Seinfeld with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, with David acting as showrunner for the first seven seasons of the sitcom. This also marked the first time that he and Schaffer worked together as writers. More recently, David has appeared in the 2013 HBO film Clear History, starred on Broadway in Fish in the Dark, and impersonated U.S. politician Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live.

What do you think of Larry David’s return to HBO, and are you disappointed it will only be a limited series? Let us know in the comments.